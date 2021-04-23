Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $42.36 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 661,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $238.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

