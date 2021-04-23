Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Makes New $6.41 Million Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus upped their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Snap stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,964,059. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.