Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases 8,958 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,551 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $25,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in EOG Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,895. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

