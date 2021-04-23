Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.02. The company had a trading volume of 48,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,244. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.62.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

