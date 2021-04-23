Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,465 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,669,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $14.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $733.95. The stock had a trading volume of 464,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,122,754. The company has a market cap of $704.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.16, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $671.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.