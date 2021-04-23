Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 82,502 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after buying an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,912,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,170,000 after buying an additional 155,922 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,672. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -664.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.