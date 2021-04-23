Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,326 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,287. The firm has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

