Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 150,430 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,430 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.83. 5,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

