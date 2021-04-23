Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 238,584 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,584 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.76. 36,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,091. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.21. The firm has a market cap of $181.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

