Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 7,012 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $44,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.74. The company had a trading volume of 169,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,730. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day moving average is $135.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

