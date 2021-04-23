Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 76,284 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,284 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $38,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $268.43. 7,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.17 and a 1 year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

