Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0015

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $60,433.50 and $299.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atheios has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,750.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.19 or 0.04613178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.89 or 0.00468743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $833.11 or 0.01641586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.34 or 0.00684419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00490702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00064528 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00430927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004499 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,155,395 coins and its circulating supply is 39,713,132 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

