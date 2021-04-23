Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

ACBI traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $544.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACBI. G.Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.