Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Reaches $1.95 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and $73,850.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003862 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067265 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00270983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00164461 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.