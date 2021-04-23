AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Increased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

