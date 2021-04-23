AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,407 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. 1,012,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

