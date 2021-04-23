AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $31.60. 652,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

