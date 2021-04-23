AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.
Shares of T stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $31.60. 652,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.
T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.
