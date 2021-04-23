AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.
T stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.
