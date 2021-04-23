Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Hits New 12-Month High at $948.30

Auction Technology Group PLC (LON:ATG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 948.30 ($12.39) and last traded at GBX 909 ($11.88), with a volume of 231597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 888 ($11.60).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 986 ($12.88) target price on the stock.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

In other Auction Technology Group news, insider Scott Forbes purchased 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £199,998 ($261,298.67).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.