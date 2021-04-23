AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Carr Bettis Sells 20,000 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carr Bettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,354,859.52.

Shares of AEYE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 88,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,796. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $266.09 million, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

