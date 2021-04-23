Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.69

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.69 and traded as high as C$14.30. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$14.12, with a volume of 19,641 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.69. The firm has a market cap of C$998.88 million and a P/E ratio of 11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$131.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.