Aurora Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $42.62 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00067086 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00072707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.12 or 0.00662762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00050885 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

