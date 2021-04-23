Austin W. Miller Sells 400 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $215.89. 189,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,037. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.48 and a 200 day moving average of $203.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHDN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

