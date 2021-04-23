Auto Trading Down 38.2% This Week (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $2,171.96 or 0.04346682 BTC on popular exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $31.71 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00067471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00092141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.92 or 0.00658255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.27 or 0.07703432 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.