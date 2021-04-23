Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV stock traded up $6.63 on Friday, hitting $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.12. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

