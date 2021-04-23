AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.