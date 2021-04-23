AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $100.42 and last traded at $100.33, with a volume of 5502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.20.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $47,569,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

