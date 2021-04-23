AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $100.42 and last traded at $100.33, with a volume of 5502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.20.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.
In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
