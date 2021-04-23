Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 32.4% This Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.09 or 0.00046281 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $459.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.00328323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00026318 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,814,014 coins and its circulating supply is 128,647,979 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

