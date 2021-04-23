Avalanche Price Down 35.4% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and $340.86 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $23.53 or 0.00046685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00315510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00028095 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,819,254 coins and its circulating supply is 128,653,219 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.