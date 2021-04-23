Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.31

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 131549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

