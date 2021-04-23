Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Avery Dennison has increased its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.36 and a 200-day moving average of $161.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.