AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,729.55

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,729.55 ($48.73) and traded as high as GBX 3,945 ($51.54). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,930 ($51.35), with a volume of 151,697 shares traded.

AVV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,035.71 ($52.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,544.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,729.55. The company has a market capitalization of £11.84 billion and a PE ratio of 201.54.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Craig Hayman sold 32,000 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,551 ($46.39), for a total transaction of £1,136,320 ($1,484,609.35). Also, insider James Kidd sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,673 ($47.99), for a total transaction of £948,809.36 ($1,239,625.50).

AVEVA Group Company Profile (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

