Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avista in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $47.02 on Friday. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,372,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after buying an additional 327,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

