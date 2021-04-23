Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Barry S. Snyder Sells 17,560 Shares

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AXTA stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,022. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 827,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $253,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,614 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

