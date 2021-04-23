Axie Infinity Tops 1-Day Volume of $88.35 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $306.34 million and approximately $88.35 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.08 or 0.00014108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00068013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.04 or 0.00675391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.76 or 0.07852143 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.