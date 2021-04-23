AXPR (AXPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33,743.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, AXPR has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $33,743.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00018939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00055380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00671035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07843545 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

