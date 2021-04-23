Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

AYA stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,433. The company has a market cap of C$639.46 million and a P/E ratio of -199.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.12. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$7.20.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

