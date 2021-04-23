Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.
AYA stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,433. The company has a market cap of C$639.46 million and a P/E ratio of -199.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.12. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$7.20.
