Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$9.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.78. 178,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,433. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$639.46 million and a P/E ratio of -199.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.