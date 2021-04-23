Azuki (AZUKI) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and $71,476.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00267402 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00648898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.22 or 0.99459768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.01026390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

