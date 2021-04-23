AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.67 million.

Shares of AZZ opened at $53.50 on Friday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.19 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZZ. Sidoti cut AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 2,500 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $126,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,251.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

