B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.16. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 5,614 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.80% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.