B. Riley Comments on Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

OESX stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.31 million, a PE ratio of 152.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

