B. Riley Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $230.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

Shares of SWKS opened at $183.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

