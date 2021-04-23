B. Riley Weighs in on CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

