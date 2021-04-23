Balchem (BCPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

