Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $3.72. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 8,773 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.1238 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 268.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

