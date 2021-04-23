Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

