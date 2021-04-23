Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.9285 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.