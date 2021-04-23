Bangor Savings Bank Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

VZ stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

