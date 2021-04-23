Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 662.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,373 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. TIAA FSB grew its position in Bank of America by 26.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 910,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,244,000 after buying an additional 190,597 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Bank of America by 6.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 530,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 10.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

BAC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.04. 1,540,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,399,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a market cap of $336.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

